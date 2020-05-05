CMCO food delivery: Fortifying beef noodles from Pudu's Yung Kee

Order Yung Kee's three treasure beef noodles which comes with tender beef short ribs, honeycomb tripe and gelatinous tendons. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — It's the start of another week and I'm hungry for something fortifying for lunch. How about Yung Kee's beef noodles, I thought?

Ordering my beef noodles was really simple even though It was a platform I was unfamiliar with. Once I had set up my account, I could add items to the cart to check out.

As the website tracks your location, the delivery charges are calculated straightaway. Payment through the website had some hitches. I hit an error message and couldn't pay via online banking. Luckily the credit card option worked.

You have the option to select the time slots and day you want your food to arrive, making it a good thing if you like to plan your day ahead. My food even arrived much earlier via a Grab delivery rider so it was a plus point since I was hungry.

This shop at Pudu is no stranger to gourmands who want a luxurious bowl of beef noodles. Started by Albert Lai, this place serves Hong Kong-style beef noodles.

You can also order various beef add-ons like their US striploin, beef short ribs, inside skirt, navel and omasum.

Even though he was born in Malaysia, he spent about 18 years in Hong Kong where he learned how to perfect these noodles.

Expect to get a lovely beef broth that has been boiled for many hours with his special mix of herbs and beef. There are also melt-in-the-mouth beef cuts.

Zoom in on their three treasure beef noodles for RM25. This offers a variety of beef short ribs, tendons and unusual honeycomb tripe. Most places tend to serve cow's stomach but here, they offer honeycomb tripe that has a sweeter taste with a little more bounce when you bite into it.

The beef short ribs are tender to the bite with just the right ratio of fat to meat, making each bite a pleasure. I'm partial to tendons as I love the jelly-like texture and they do it really well here by offering large pieces that satisfy. Dip the meat or tendon into their piquant chilli sauce for a nice spicy hit.

Your takeaway comes beautifully arranged in plastic bowls with the beef broth and piquant chilli sauce separated in packets.

You can choose your type of noodles on your order form. I had also asked for an add-on of beef short ribs for RM18 to bulk up my lunch. You can also choose between US striploin, the inside skirt, navel and omasum as add-ons. Just click on the item and add it to your order.

A big plus point for me was they packed two huge packets of their beef broth. If you believe in the power of a good broth, this is the best ever medicine, when you feel under the weather.

It's not too salty even when it is lukewarm and as you drink it, you get the hint of the spices lifted up by that rich taste.

With my belly full of the tender beef brisket and that amazing beef broth, I felt ready to tackle the week. Bring it on!

Yung Kee Beef Noodles, 9, Jalan Kancil, Pudu, KL. Tel: 03-92247899. Open: 8.30am to 5pm. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YUNG-KEE-Beef-Noodle-1549728188431386/ Order via https://yungkeebeef.eatmol.com/menu-yung-kee-beef