MCO food delivery: Show some love for Bangsar's For Goodness Cakes as they help cook for the needy

For Goodness Cakes serves an awesome vegetarian “nasi lemak“ with tempe “rendang“ that will even satisfy any meat lover. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — During the Movement Control Order (MCO), we have seen many reaching out to help those who are less fortunate. Sheila Philip from For Goodness Cakes is one of those.

It would have been simple for the cafe in Bangsar to just continue business. However they stepped in to cook up a storm to feed the needy under Dapur Goodness, using money collected from donations.

From what I read in a post on a Facebook group, the money raised just covers the cost of the food and not all their overheads. Hence business still goes on for the cafe, even though food is available at smaller portions.

Some items like their soto is not available as it wasn't cost effective to keep serving it.

I've always been a big fan of their wholesome food so I decided to show them some love just like how they have been contributing to a greater cause.

Slurp down their “laksa” Johor served with a fragrant gravy laden with flaked fish (left). Don't forget to order their cakes like the decadent sticky date cake (front) and ginger cake (back) (right).

Every little bit counts.

Their nasi lemak is a big draw for me. It's a combination of the fluffy basmati grains with a not overly spicy sambal that satisfies the soul.

While they offer a really good chicken rendang, lamb curry and prawn sambal, I recently discovered the joys of their vegetarian nasi lemak.

Instead of the usual sambal, they use a mushroom-based version. It is packed with umami from the chopped mushrooms, so much so that I don't even miss the original version.

Your “laksa” is packed in a box while the gravy comes separately. They also cling wrap the packaging for the gravy to prevent any spillage.

The greatest “a-ha” moment came when I tasted their tempe rendang. They use fresh tempe with a lovely, creamy texture, which is paired with a fragrant thick spice paste packed with kaffir lime flavours. Addictive!

The basic nasi lemak is RM12. You can get the chicken rendang version for RM20 while the prawn sambal and lamb curry versions are RM24 each. The vegetarian nasi lemak is also RM12 and it is RM18 with the tempe rendang.

I was keen to order the soto since they do a gluten free version with konjac noodles but since that was not available, I went with their laksa Johor (RM20).

Served with flat spaghetti strands, you mix in their fragrant gravy laden with flaked fish, fresh herbs and vegetables together to enjoy the meal. If you love it with lots of spiciness, heap on their sambal belacan with a squeeze of calamansi lime.

They also serve pastas like the classic bolognese, lasagna, pasta goreng and fork tender roast chicken served with chicken jus and mashed potatoes.



You can easily eat your vegetarian “nasi lemak“ straight out of the box, if you don't feel like washing dishes. A meal here must be completed with an order of their awesome homestyle cakes. The sticky date cake (RM9) is an all-time favourite of mine. You get a lovely, moist crumb with just a hint of sweetness from the dates used. There's a sauce you pour over for added decadence.

Since it is a takeaway, just heat up the cake and pour the warmed up sauce over it to enjoy. I also discovered their ginger cake (RM11) with bits of ginger inside. It gives a nice zingy pop of flavour as you savour each bite of the cake.

If you live within Bangsar, they do their own delivery for RM5. Any further, they will charge according to distance. They have also signed up with Beepit so you can order via there.

For Goodness Cakes, 64-1 (First Floor), Jalan Maarof, Bangsar, KL. Tel:03-22013546. Open from 10.30am to 5pm. Closed on Sunday. You can also order via Beepit at https://goodnesscakes.beepit.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/forgoodnesscakeshartamas/