MCO food delivery: Cool down with coconut jelly or snack on 'nasi lemak' from Coconut Grove Dessert Corner in Bandar Utama

Cool down with coconut jelly from Coconut Grove Dessert Corner (left). The shop also offers daily 'tong sui' like the red bean dessert with sago (front) and 'bubur gandum' (back) (right). – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, April 30 — The weather has been flip flopping from crazy hot to torrential rain every day.

During the day, it's so hot, I started to look for something to help me cool down. While a shaved ice dessert is a great idea, it just doesn't work well with delivery. The next best thing is coconut jelly!

Since the MCO started, Coconut Grove had been closed. But since life needs to go on, Linda Hua decided to reopen on April 28.

A must-eat here is their 'nasi lemak bungkus' with the spicy 'sambal', hard boiled egg, 'ikan bilis' and peanuts.

It was a bold move by her since she is unfamiliar with food delivery. With the help of her regular customers, she is slowly learning the ropes.

Be patient with her as she navigates uncharted territory. She can accept payment via online bank transfers but you need to arrange for your own delivery or pick up the food from their place at Bandar Utama.

Their coconut jelly (RM6.80 for a regular one) will cool you down immediately.

Their 'tomyam beehoon' is simple fare but the appetising flavour will win you over (left). For something more substantial, try the Thai style fish 'laksa' (right).

The jelly is encased in a coconut so you get the best of both worlds. You start by eating that slippery smooth jelly. Once that is finished, spoon out the coconut flesh. Delicious!

They also offer small bites that you can accompany with your dessert. Zoom in on their popular nasi lemak bungkus (RM2.80).

These tiny packets pack a nice, spicy punch with the sambal. Most places tend to stinge on ikan bilis as it's pricey but you get three pieces here!

The 'tong sui' is packed in plastic containers while your jelly comes encased in a coconut.

It's all about balance I find out as there are fewer peanuts in the packet. As your mouth hums with that spiciness, it's best to pair the nasi lemak with their tong sui or sweet broths.

Linda offers daily tong sui (RM3.50 for each portion), so ask what's the special for the day. The day I ordered, she had red bean and bubur gandum (mak chuk).

Her versions are thick and sweet, making each spoonful a substantial one. Strangely enough, when eaten on its own, it may taste a little too sweet but it paired so well with the nasi lemak, balancing out that spiciness with the sweetness.

You get to heat up your 'laksa' broth as it is separated from the noodles.

Coconut Grove also offers Thai style fish laksa for RM8.90 and tomyam beehoon for RM3.50. The fried noodles may look basic with shredded omelette and fish cake slices topping it but it wins you over with its appetising flavour. Now I understand why the noodles were sold out by 2pm on the first day she opened back for business.

If you prefer a more substantial meal, the laksa will be a good choice. You get a creamy broth with flaked fish that is paired with bouncy rice noodles, fishballs, shredded cucumber and a topping of chopped spring onions and coriander. Squeeze the calamansi lime over the laksa and it will brighten up the flavour.

Coconut Grove Dessert Corner, G-B-02, BU 11, Oasis Business Centre, Lebuh Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya. Open: 9am to 5pm. Contact Linda at 016-2051121 via WhatsApp or call her to place your order. http://coconutgrove.com.my