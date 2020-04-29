KFC brings plant-based chicken to China

KFC plant-based chicken nuggets in China — Picture courtesy of KFC

SHANGHAI, April 29 — KFC is testing out the waters in China to see if there is an appetite for plant-based chicken.

With business returning to normal in parts of China following the pandemic, KFC has announced plans to pilot faux chicken in Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

The plant-based chicken nuggets will be made available for just three days beginning yesterday and ending tomorrow of this week.

To test the newest product, the chain released pre-sale coupons on the KFC app last week. In Shanghai, the coupons sold out within one hour, says KFC.

The nuggets are made with soy, wheat and peas to simulate the taste of chicken and locally sourced water chestnuts.

The launch in China expands on the US release of Beyond Fried Chicken, in partnership with the plant-based faux beef brand Beyond Meat. Earlier this year, KFC launched the vegan fried chicken in response to the growing popularity of eco-friendly faux meat alternatives among US consumers. — AFP-Relaxnews