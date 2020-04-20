MCO food delivery: Wallet-friendly flaky croissants and decadent cakes from this pastry institute in Taman Tun Dr Ismail

There's a minimum order of 10 breakfast pastries at RM4 per piece so order more and share with friends

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — I have been craving a good croissant.

You know, the type with a golden crumbly top that will break into buttery flaky bits when you bite into it.

It's a staple in France but a rare creature in the Klang Valley as many places prefer using cheaper ingredients like margarine to produce their croissants. What more, finding a good one during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Flaky, buttery croissants delivered to your doorstep from Pastry Institute of St Honoré

'Pain au chocolat' with layers and a bite of chocolate for a nice breakfast treat (left). Pecan brown sugar bun has a nice, not overly sweet taste (right)

But I am in luck as I discovered a croissant which ticks all the boxes at the Pastry Institute of St Honoré, a pastry school based in Taman Tun Dr Ismail that teaches classes on French pastry and cakes.

Usually they don't sell their breakfast pastries and cakes to the public but as they are closed for classes during the MCO, Frederic Oger who owns the institute is baking up a storm.

In the early days of the MCO, he would hand deliver the items himself. Nowadays, they can arrange for delivery via Lalamove to your home.

They offer a small selection of breakfast pastries for RM4 each, with a minimum order of 10 pieces. In comparison to other cafes or bakeries, their croissants are usually priced between RM5 to RM6.

Lemon soft roll is a little doughy but there's a light citrus glaze over it for something different (left). Chocolate muffins have a fluffy texture but not overly rich chocolate taste balanced by a pool of caramel to give it a slight sweetness (right)

Opera cake comes with multiple layers of chocolate and a nice coffee flavour (left). Black forest cake is picture perfect with its chocolate, cherry and cream layers (right)

Each pastry made here weighs about eight ounces. You can select from croissants, pain au chocolat, sesame green tea soft roll, lemon soft roll, pecan brown sugar bun and chocolate muffin.

It may seem like a lot of pastries to order but I managed to rope in some friends to share with me. The croissant is my favourite followed by the pain au chocolat with its many layers that hide bites of chocolate.

The lemon soft roll has a light lemon tasting glaze but I find the texture a little doughy for my preference. The texture of the pecan brown sugar bun is similar but there's a nice sweet hit from the brown sugar and nuts.

For chocolate lovers, the chocolate muffin is an interesting choice. While the colour of the muffin is almost black, it doesn't have an overpowering taste of chocolate but it is made decadent with that pool of caramel that trickles down with each bite. There's also a few chocolate chips on top of the muffin.

Mango charlotte (front) may have a lurid orange hue but it has a tangy, not too sweet taste, cream cheese blueberry cake (back left) has sponge cake and blueberry layers while the dark chocolate magnum (back right) is a decadent treat with its crunchy chocolate nut studded shell just like the ice cream

Cakes are delivered in a box and kept in place during the journey with a little glue at the bottom

The institute also offers a selection of cakes at RM6 per piece. A minimum order of five pieces is needed.

There's a dark chocolate magnum, opera cake, choco banana, black forest cake, cream cheese blueberry cake and mango charlotte. Yes, you get a decadent treat at home without killing your wallet.

The opera cake with its multiple layers has a lovely hit of coffee balanced out by the chocolate cake. The dark chocolate magnum reminds me of the ice cream with its chocolate nut studded shell while the black forest cake is a nice combination of chocolate, whipped cream and cherries.

While the mango charlotte's lurid orange colour was a little startling, it has a nice tangy flavour with fresh mangoes on top and a layer of mango jelly inside. The cream cheese blueberry cake has layers of blueberry with cake, making it less sweet too.

Pastry Institute of St Honoré, C-2-1, TTDI Plaza, Jalan Wan Kadir 3, Kuala Lumpur. To place your orders, contact them via their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pastrysthonore/