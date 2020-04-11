DoubleTree shares its signature chocolate chip cookie recipe

DoubleTree by Hilton chocolate chip cookies ― AFP-Relaxnews pic LOS ANGELES, Apr 11 ― Extraordinary times, call for extraordinary measures, it seems. DoubleTree by Hilton has revealed the secret recipe for its signature chocolate chip cookies that greet guests upon arrival.

If you’ve ever stayed at a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel, you will know that the first thing to greet you, before even nearing the staff at the front desk, is the smell of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.

It’s the chain’s signature move: Every guest who arrives at the hotel is offered a warm chocolate chip cookie.

It’s so popular that the DoubleTree cookie became the first food to be baked in orbit during experiments aboard the International Space Station.

And now that the worldwide lockdown has turned so many of us into amateur bakers, there’s another cookie recipe people can add to their repertoire.

“We know this is an anxious time for everyone,” said Shawn McAteer, senior vice president and global head, DoubleTree by Hilton in a press release.

“A warm chocolate chip cookie can’t solve everything, but it can bring a moment of comfort and happiness”.

DoubleTree Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe

Makes 26 cookies

½ pound butter, softened (2 sticks)

¾ cup + 1 tablespoon granulated sugar

¾ cup packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 ¼ teaspoons vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 ¼ cups flour

½ cup rolled oats

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

Pinch cinnamon

2 ⅔ cups Nestle Tollhouse semi-sweet chips chocolate chips

1 ¾ cups chopped walnuts

Method

Cream butter, sugar and brown sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer on medium speed for about 2 minutes.

Add eggs, vanilla and lemon juice, blending with mixer on low speed for 30 seconds, then medium speed for about 2 minutes, or until light and fluffy, scraping down bowl.

With mixer on low speed, add flour, oats, baking soda, salt and cinnamon, blending for about 45 seconds. Don’t overmix.

Remove bowl from mixer and stir in chocolate chips and walnuts.

Portion dough with a scoop (about 3 tablespoons) onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper about 2 inches apart.

Preheat oven to 300°F. Bake for 20 to 23 minutes, or until edges are golden brown and center is still soft.

Remove from oven and cool on baking sheet for about 1 hour.

Cook’s note: You can freeze the unbaked cookies, and there’s no need to thaw. Preheat oven to 300°F and place frozen cookies on parchment paper-lined baking sheet about 2 inches apart. Bake until edges are golden brown and center is still soft. ― AFP-Relaxnews