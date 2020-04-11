Dominique Ansel shares classic French yogurt cake recipe

PARIS, Apr 10 — The beauty of this cake recipe from Dominique Ansel is that the main measuring tool is a simple yogurt cup.
Yogurt cake is the French child’s first foray into the world of baking, thanks to its easy-to-remember ratio of one-two-one: one single-serve yogurt cup, to two cups of flour, one cup sugar.
“Growing up in France, every kid learned how to make this easy yogurt cake,” Ansel writes.
“All you need is a container of yogurt and a few pantry staples, and you use the yogurt container as a measuring cup for the other ingredients.
It’s a classic, no-fail recipe that makes for a great weekend project with the kids.
Growing up in France, every kid learned how to make this easy yogurt cake. All you need is a container of yogurt and a few pantry staples, and you use the yogurt container as a measuring cup for the other ingredients. Here’s what you need: Ingredients: 1 container (7oz) yogurt (plain full fat or Greek yogurt) 2 containers flour 1 container sugar 1/2 container olive oil or vegetable oil 3 eggs 1/2 tsp baking soda 1 tsp vanilla 1 tsp salt Tools: Large mixing bowl Wooden spoon or spatula Round cake pan or loaf pan Method: 1) Preheat your oven to 360F 2) Butter and flour your cake/loaf pan (you can also use cooking spray) 3) Combine all ingredients except the eggs and vanilla in a large mixing bowl. Stir with a spatula until smooth and free of any lumps. Add the eggs and vanilla in stir until combined. 4) Pour the batter into the prepared cake/loaf pan. Bake for 25-35 minutes or until the top is golden brown and a paring knife/cake tester comes out clean. Once baked, let cool for 5-10 minutes before removing from the pan. Enjoy! More about this cake and many more in my new book, Everyone Can Bake, our April 14th. Happy baking, everyone! 😊
Ansel is best known as the inventor of the croissant-donut mash-up and for his flowering hot chocolates.
The yogurt cake recipe is featured in his upcoming cookbook “Everyone Can Bake,” out in the US April 14.
Ingredients:
1 container (7oz) yogurt (plain full fat or Greek yogurt)
2 containers flour
1 container sugar
1/2 container olive oil or vegetable oil
3 eggs
1/2 tsp baking soda
1 tsp vanilla
1 tsp salt
Tools:
Large mixing bowl
Wooden spoon or spatula
Round cake pan or loaf pan
Method:
1) Preheat your oven to 360F
2) Butter and flour your cake/loaf pan (you can also use cooking spray)
3) Combine all ingredients except the eggs and vanilla in a large mixing bowl. Stir with a spatula until smooth and free of any lumps. Add the eggs and vanilla in stir until combined.
4) Pour the batter into the prepared cake/loaf pan. Bake for 25-35 minutes or until the top is golden brown and a paring knife/cake tester comes out clean. Once baked, let cool for 5-10 minutes before removing from the pan. — AFP-Relaxnews