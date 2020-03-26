Nigella gives cooks under quarantine ideas for pantry cooking

LONDON, March 26 ― Need some cooking inspo? Nigella Lawson's Instagram page offers a recipe idea every day for at-home cooks.
A scroll through Lawson's Instagram page offers up everything from pantry recipes and desserts to sides, mains and easy five-ingredient recipes.
Her #recipeoftheday series couldn't come in handier, as households around the world hunker down in self-isolation and quarantine.
Here's a selection of family-friendly, time-crunched recipes for inspiration. ― AFP-Relaxnews
Thai-inspired chicken noodle soup
Should you have any chicken left over from the weekend, I firmly recommend #RecipeOfTheDay: it’s Thai-inspired Chicken Noodle Soup, a balm for body and soul. And if you don’t have chicken, but have some prawns/shrimp in the freezer, you could add them at the end of cooking time instead. And to get the recipe, click on link in bio. To clarify, proceed as follows: tap on my name, which will take you to a page that has a link on it that says www.nigella.com/instagram. When you click on this link, it will take you to a page of photographs: click on the picture of the recipe in question! Photograph by Lis Parsons
Chocolate pudding
Posting any #RecipeOfTheDay feels difficult right now, given that people have been unjustifiably stripping the supermarkets, but if you have milk, cream, sugar, cornflour/cornstarch, cocoa and chocolate you can make this Chocolate Pudding. And you won’t regret it. To get the recipe, click on link in bio. To clarify, proceed as follows: tap on my name, which will take you to a page that has a link on it that says www.nigella.com/instagram. When you click on this link, it will take you to a page of photographs: click on the picture of the recipe in question! Photograph by @petrinatinslay
Chickpeas with arugula and sherry
#recipeoftheday is a simple one. More of a suggestion than a recipe, actually: Chick Peas with Rocket/Arugula and Sherry. And to get the recipe, such as it is, click on link in bio. To clarify, proceed as follows: tap on my name, which will take you to a page that has a link on it that says www.nigella.com/instagram. When you click on this link, it will take you to a page of photographs: click on the picture of the recipe in question! Photograph by Lis Parsons
Minestrone in Minutes
#RecipeOfTheDay might come in useful: it’s Minestrone in Minutes, using only storecupboard ingredients .... And to get the recipe, click on link in bio. To clarify, proceed as follows: tap on my name, which will take you to a page that has a link on it that says www.nigella.com/instagram. When you click on this link, it will take you to a page of photographs: click on the picture of the recipe in question! Photograph by Lis Parsons #nigellaexpress #soup #storecupboardcooking
