Laksa Mi, a signature dish of Pulau Pangkor

Laksa seller Noraimi Hashim, 48, shows Laksa Mi Pangkor sold at her shop in Telok Gadong, Pulau Pangkor, January 27, 2020. — Bernama pic

LUMUT, Jan 27 — A trip to Pulau Pangkor will not be considered complete without savouring its delightful version of Laksa or a dish of noodles in a spiced gravy known as Laksa mi Pangkor.

Unlike the laksa served in other areas, laksa mi Pangkor is unique as it uses specially-made white noodles which are served in clear seafood-based soup with “sambal” and sauteed vegetables.

Noraimi Hashim, a 48-year-old laksa mi Pangkor seller in Teluk Gedung said she felt compelled to continue her aunt’s business of selling the dish as for her it is important to preserve the local delicacy which is not easy to be found in other places.

“Laksa mi is among the must-have breakfast menus for locals and has become the most highly sought-after dish for tourists,” she told Bernama recently.

Sharing on how the dish is prepared, Noraimi said she would soak the dried laksa noodles in water before pouring it into boiling water for about 40 minutes or until softened.

“After that, rinse it under cold water and toss the noodles to get rid of the limestone paste taste,” she said adding that she would use up to 15 packets of 250 gm dried laksa noodles each day to cater to orders from customers.

The mother of four said preparing the soup was way easier than making other types of laksa gravy whereby fish, crab, squid or shrimp would be boiled with the addition of some dried tamarind apples and salt.

“I prefer to use shrimp for its sweeter taste compared to other seafood, However, I will still prepare the dish based on customers’ preferences,” said Noraimi whose stall opens from 7am until noon every day.

According to Noraimi, what makes the dish different is the way the sambal is prepared by the “tumis darat” method and served with the sauteed long beans and carrots.

Customers could also choose the desired spicy levels according to their tastebuds, she added.

On the specialty of the laksa mi served at gerai Mak Uda, Noraimi said each bowl of the dish which priced is at only RM3 would be served with a half-boiled egg.

For Normala Shamsuddin, 36, laksa mi has always been her family choice of meal whenever they have breakfast at Noraimi’s stall.

The administrative assistant said laksa mi would also be a must-have Hari Raya dish in most houses on the island.

“I will always recommend my friend from outside Pulau Pangkor to try the laksa mi as it is not available in other places,” said Normala who would add soy sauce before eating the dish. — Bernama