Huy Fong Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce recalled in Singapore over fears of exploding bottles

A stock picture of bottles of Huy Fong Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce. The batch of sauces with an expiration date of March 2021 is being recalled. — Handout via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Dec 27 — The authorities here have issued a recall of Huy Fong Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce, because of the risk that the bottles could explode.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a media release today that lactic acid build-up may cause some of the bottles to “bloat” and the sauce may continue to ferment. The build-up of pressure may also cause the bottles to explode upon opening.

The batches being recalled come with an expiration date of March 2021 and are sold in most supermarkets and retailers islandwide.

The product, which originates from the United States, comes in either 17-ounce (482g) or 28-ounce (793g) bottles.

A recall alert was first issued by the Food Standards Australia New Zealand.

“As there is import of the implicated product into Singapore, the Singapore Food Agency has directed the importer, TC Import & Export Pte Ltd, to recall the product. The recall is ongoing,” SFA said.

Consumers who have bought the affected product may contact their point of purchase for enquiries and ask for a refund or exchange of product, the agency added.

On the website of the Food Standards Australia New Zealand, consumers were cautioned not to open bottles that feel bloated.

Lacto-fermentation is a process where bacteria in food converts sugars into lactic acid. The acid acts as a preservative and a flavouring agent.

The Huy Fong Sriracha chilli sauce is a combination of red peppers, vinegar, garlic, salt and sugar fermented together, The Sydney Morning Herald reported. — TODAY