Web auction offers a rare chance to obtain legendary wines from a major Bordeaux vineyard

Jean-Paul Bignon of Château Talbot and Bernard Le Marois of Wineandco. — AFP-Relaxnews pic

BORDEAUX, Nov 16 — How many amateur oenophiles can say they have never been frustrated by wine auctions that are not always easily accessible? On the occasion of the centenary of the Cordier family’s acquisition of Château Talbot, the online wine site Wineandco.com is offering a list of 13 vintages, which will also be auctioned by Sotheby’s in London.

From a real wine auction to a virtual online sale in less time than it takes to pull a cork. On December 12, website Wineandco.com is hoping to send oenophiles to cloud wine with an offering from Château Talbot, which will have featured in a Sotheby’s auction the day before.

To celebrate the fact that the Saint-Julien grand cru has been owned by the Cordier family for 100 years, a collection of rare vintages is to be put up for auction by Sotheby’s. Among the 142 bottles, which have been given an estimated value of 30,000 euros, there is a 1926 magnum and even an imperial (that is 6 liters) from 1953.

These last two vintages will not be represented in the public sale on the following day, but oenophiles can look forward to bidding for other treasures from the cellars of the Médoc cru, including a 1989 double magnum and a 1982 magnum. In all, the online merchant will be offering 300 bottles of Château Talbot representing 13 vintages from 1955 to 2009. — AFP-Relaxnews