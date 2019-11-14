A Nutella-themed hotel pop-up to open in California next year

Hotella Nutella will be chocolate and hazelnut-themed everything. — Picture from Nutella via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Nov 14 — A Nutella-themed hotel is set to open next year for diehard fans of the chocolate hazelnut spread. And it will be called: Hotella Nutella.

For one weekend only, three winners and their travel companions will be flown to Napa, California to stay in a hotel with celebrity chefs and life-sized jars of the dessert spread.

Peanut butter fans beware: Hotella Nutella will be chocolate and hazelnut-themed everything. That includes a Nutella-themed breakfast for dinner with celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian; a Southern-style brunch with Nutella; and a lesson in creating Instagram-friendly pancake art.

In cities like New York and Chicago, fans can already get their fix at standalone Nutella Cafes, where croissants, puddings, pancakes and pound cakes are slathered in the sticky, chocolate spread.

To enter the hotel contest, fans are asked to submit a video of 60 seconds or less about their “passion for Nutella and connection to breakfast.” The contest closes December 8 and is open to US residents only.

Three winners and their travel companions will be flown to the pop-up hotel in California for a weekend stay January 10-12, 2020.

For more details visit https://hotellanutella.com/ — AFP-Relaxnews