Shackleton’s Blended Malt Scotch Whisky launched in honour of the late explorer

No glass of Shackleton’s Blended Malt Scotch Whisky is complete without ice, as ice runs deep in its DNA. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PETALING JAYA, June 14 — Explorer. Leader. Legend.

These are some of the words often used to describe Sir Ernest Shackleton, one of the greatest pioneering explorers during the “Heroic Age of Antarctic Exploration."

Born in Kilkea, Ireland in 1874, Shackleton always dreamed of exploring the unknown and gained fame not just for his bold expeditions, but also for his renowned sense of camaraderie and leadership qualities.

In 1907, Shackleton set sail on his ship, The Nimrod, to become the first man to reach the South Pole, and ordered 25 cases of Mackinlay’s Rare Old Highland Malt Whisky to boost the crew’s spirits during the laborious journey.

They had travelled closer to the South Pole than anyone ever had before but in 1909, Shackleton decided to turn around when the weather took a turn for the worse, just 97 miles from their destination, as he was unwilling to risk the lives of his crew members.

Twelve years ago, three cases of Shackleton’s purchased whisky was found hidden under the floorboards of his base camp in Cape Royds, Antarctica by the New Zealand Antarctic Heritage Trust, AHT(NZ).

For over a hundred years, the three cases of Shackleton’s purchased whisky sat under the floorboards of his camp in Antarctica, encased by ice. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Mackinlay’s was a Scottish whisky distilled by the company Whyte & Mackay so AHT(NZ) sought the help of their master blender, Richard Paterson, to recreate the aged whisky in a bid to support the ongoing restorations of Shackleton’s Antarctic hut.

Paterson analysed the 112-year-old whisky thoroughly and succeeded in recreating a modern version of the whisky, with ice in its DNA.

Shackleton’s Blended Malt Scotch Whisky was officially launched yesterday by Luen Heng F&B Sdn Bhd in partnership with Poison Apple Restaurant and Bar in Bandar Sunway.

Luen Heng’s Sean Soh posing with a bottle of Shackleton’s Blended Malt Scotch Whisky at the launch. — Picture by Choo Choy May

“This whisky is a tribute to him, his endeavours and how much he valued his comrades,” said Luen Heng F&B commercial director Sean Soh during the launch.

The unique whisky is made from the finest selections of Highland Single Malts and uniquely blended in ex-bourbon and sherry casks.

The amber-coloured Blended Scotch Whisky has a dark sugary and fruity taste as it combines the flavours of sweet dried fruits like glazed pineapples and glazed mangoes with notes of vanilla, ginger and toffee apple.

Best paired with ice, the whisky warms your throat with a hot mulled wine and praline chocolate finish with a final whisper of bonfire smoke.

Whisky enthusiasts may also want to try adding a splash of ginger ale or club soda with a slice of lemon to tone down its spiciness and bring out the sweetness of the fruity essences in the whisky.