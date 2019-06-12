Five Guys burger joint to make its debut in Singapore by end-2019

Five Guys joins other famous food brands such as Shake Shack and Burger and Lobster, which have made their debut on our shores this year. — Handout via TODAY

SINGAPORE, June 12 — Burger lovers, take note! Popular American burger joint Five Guys will hit town before the year’s end.

The exact date and location of the outlet has yet to be announced.

The Zouk Group, which is bringing the franchise to Singapore, would only say the first Five Guys outlet here will open the fourth quarter of this year.

Making the announcement today, the Group said that the introduction of Five Guys here “marks the first of many exciting announcements to come”.

“We have been very cautious when it comes to curating our lifestyle portfolio, in the sense that the brands we take on must share a similar synergy with the Zouk brand,” said chief executive officer of Zouk Group Andrew Li.

Five Guys joins other famous food brands such as Shake Shack and Burger and Lobster, which have made their debut on our shores this year.

Originating from Arlington, Virginia in 1986, Five Guys was started by the Murrell Family, who ran the burger joint as a family business until 2003 when they began franchising.

Today, it has over 1,600 restaurants worldwide across North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia, with the largest presence in the United States and United Kingdom.

“We are delighted to be working with Zouk Group as we continue the Five Guys expansion in Asia-Pacific,” said the president and chief executive officer of Five Guys International Paul Reynish.

He added: “Zouk Group’s consumer-centric mindset and commitment to quality are in sync with Five Guys values. This will be a rewarding partnership and our respective teams are excited for the future.” — TODAY