British Airways launches sparkling wine

British Airways has launched its own sparkling wine. ― AFP pic

LONDON, June 8 ― British Airways has launched its own brand of sparkling wine as part of the airline's ongoing centenary anniversary this year.

The flagship carrier teamed up with family-owned vineyard Hattingley Valley in rural Hampshire to create a 2015 Blanc de Noir, described as a dominant blend with notes of red apple skins and light red fruits that holds up well in high altitudes.

The wine will be served onboard starting July 1.

It's the latest specialty product launched by the carrier this year for its 100th anniversary milestone. The airline also partnered with Scottish craft brewer BrewDog and Fife-based distillers InchDairnie to create a limited-edition whisky.

The sparkling wine will be served to passengers flying First cabin and at the flagship airport lounge The Concorde Room in Heathrow Terminal 5. ― AFP-Relaxnews