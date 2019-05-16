Michel and Sebastian Bras to open new restaurant in Japan

TOKYO, May 16 — Father and son duo Michel and Sebastian Bras have announced plans to open a new garden-inspired restaurant in Japan next summer.
Located in Karuizawa, about an hour and a half outside Tokyo, the resort town is perched 1,000 metres above sea level and is popular for its hot springs, mountains, forests and scenery among Tokyoites in need of a respite from city life.
The new restaurant marks the French family’s second restaurant in Japan after Toya, which opened in 2002 on the island of Hokkaido.
According to their Instagram announcement, this project will be designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma and centre around a garden. The menu, too, will also take inspiration from the Japanese garden.
The kitchen will be steered by chef Simone Cantafio, who is currently head chef at Toya.
Sebastien Bras made headlines in 2017 after asking Michelin to strip his restaurant Le Suquet in the town of Laguiole in the south of France of its triple Michelin-starred status, citing excessive pressure. — AFP-Relaxnews
