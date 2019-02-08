Haagen-Dazs ice creams get spiked with rum, bourbon and stout

Haagen-Dazs ‘Spirits collection’. — Picture courtesy of Haagen-Dazs via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Feb 8 — Premium ice cream maker Haagen-Dazs is launching a new range of booze-infused ice cream.

It’s a big launch for the brand: The Spirits Collection features new seven flavours inspired by popular spirits, beer and booze from around the world.

But there’s no danger of eating and driving here, as products contain less than 0.5 per cent alcohol.

Here’s a rundown of the flavors that will be available nationwide in the US by April.

* Irish Cream Brownie: Irish Cream-infused ice cream with chocolate brownie pieces and fudge swirl

* Rum Tres Leches: White rum-infused ice cream, dulce de leche and chunks of Tres Leches cake

* Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle: Vanilla bean ice cream with chocolate truffles and bourbon swirl

* Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch: Stout-infused ice cream with notes of toasted malt, studded with chocolate-covered pretzels and fudge swirls

* Bourbon Praline Pecan: Bourbon ice cream infused with brown sugar bourbon swirls and praline pecans

* Non-Dairy Amaretto Black Cherry Almond Toffee: Black cherry jam and almond toffee pieces folded into Amaretto-infused non-dairy frozen dessert

* Irish Cream Cookie Squares: Chocolate cookie topped with Irish Cream-infused ice cream dipped in dark chocolate — AFP-Relaxnews