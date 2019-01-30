The Barn: Pet-friendly restaurant and bar to dine at with your furry pal

The barn is located at the ground floor of The Waterfront @ Parkcity. — Pictures courtesy of The Barn

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 – Pet owners, don’t you just hate dining out and you have to leave your little furry pal behind?

Well, here’s some good news! The heart-wrenching separations are over.

A trendy lifestyle wine bar-cum-restaurant, The Barn, has opened its sixth outlet at The Waterfront @ Parkcity, Kuala Lumpur and lets you take your furry chums with you on your next gastronomic indulgence.

The pet-friendly restaurant and bar features a cosy al-fresco setting.

The 1,433 sq m outlet features a delightful and cosy al-fresco setting which offers guests a scenic view of the lake to indulge in, over a delectable menu of food and beverage offerings.

Wine aficionados can look out for the outlet’s wide range of old and new world wines sourced from reputable vineyards in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Georgia, USA, South Africa, Chile, Spain and Italy.

The outlet offers wide range of old and new wines from across the world.

To help get your bearings right, wine ambassadors are on hand to assist guests in their selections, to either pair it with their food or simply for social drinking.

Diners may also opt for fresh-from-the-tap beers, liquor and delightful cocktails curated with a fusion of tradition and innovation.



Besides its extensive wine, beer and spirits menu, the culinary team at The Barn are all set to cook up a storm at the kitchen.

Perfect for meat lovers, the restaurant offers a charming menu with a variety of options such as smoked beef short ribs, seafood spaghettini Sarawak laksa, valenciana paella, roasted pork pizza, and their signature iberico pork ribs served with seasonal vegetables and homemade mashed potatoes.

Here are top three picks from Malay Mail to consider:

The Tepas Combo Platter is best paired with wine or beer.

Tapas Combo Platter

A perfect platter if you have a long night to spare with family or a group of friends.

It comes with pork belly, chicken wings, German and Italian sausages, luncheon fries and pork satay.



Best eaten with a glass of wine or beer!

Spaghettini Sarawak Laksa is a treat for seafood lovers.

Spaghettini Sarawak Laksa

A feast for the senses, there are elements of spiciness, mild sourness and richness in the sauce.

The dish rates high on aromatic flavours and the generous portion of mussels, tiger prawns and squids thrown in made it a delectable treat.

Tomahawk is a hearty dish that ticks all the boxes.

Tomahawk

Pure deliciousness in every bite, the rib-eye steak is soft, tender and most enjoyable.

Together with roasted vegetables on the side, the dish simply screams comfort food.