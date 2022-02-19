Renault bets on hydrogen for its upcoming concept car

Renault has shared a first image of its upcoming hydrogen concept car. — Picture courtesy of Renault Design

PARIS, Feb 19 — Renault is set to unveil a new hydrogen-powered concept car in May 2022.

This could pave the way for a first production model of this kind, while the manufacturer is due to release its first hydrogen-powered utility vehicle this year.

This new concept, which could one day give rise to a production model, forms part of the brand’s decarbonisation strategy.

It will embody the Renault group’s commitment to sustainable development. This new concept is also in line with the automaker’s objective to become 100 per cent electric by 2030 in Europe.

The hydrogen component of “Renaulution” has already begun, with the presentation in 2021 of a prototype electric van powered by green hydrogen, obtained from water electrolysis using electricity from renewable sources.

A production version, intended primarily for companies and local authorities, should be available this year.

A hydrogen-powered car can travel long distances without producing CO2 emissions, as the vehicle only emits water. In addition, it only takes a few minutes to fill up the tank, unlike charging an EV with electricity.

Toyota, Honda and Hyundai are currently the manufacturers most involved in the development of hydrogen-powered fuel cell cars. In France, the Renault group is not the only one using this technology.

Stellantis, via Citroën, Peugeot and Opel, has also already presented several models, although these are only utility vehicles for the moment. — ETX Studio