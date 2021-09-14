Geely and NIO models among top Euro NCAP performers

The Lynk & Co 01 has obtained 5 stars in the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) tests. — Picture courtesy of Euro NCAP

PARIS, Sept 14 — Two vehicle models from Chinese automakers have just received top marks in the latest crash test results from the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP).

The two SUVs, Lynk & Co 01 and NIO ES8, are available on the European market.

Chinese carmakers are building up a reputation for selling extremely safe models, making former allegations that some models were not meeting European safety standards a thing of the past.

Eager to invest in the European market, Chinese manufacturers Lynk & Co and NIO are getting accolades for protecting their drivers and passengers, as shown by these recent tests.

Belonging to the Geely group, Lynk & Co is a brand that has just arrived in Europe. Its first SUV, the Lynk & Co 01, is built on the same base as the Volvo XC40, which goes some way to explain its good scores in the various Euro NCAP crash tests.

The small hybrid SUV gets its best score (96 per cent) for adult occupant protection, it also performs well for child protection (87 per cent) and the various safety aids offered (81 per cent).

For its part, the NIO ES8 is an electric SUV that stands out for the quality of its safety aids (92 per cent), such as its autonomous emergency braking system and other devices designed to prevent accidents.

It also offers excellent protection for children (84 per cent) and adults (82 per cent) on board.

In 2019, two Chinese models also obtained 5 stars in this series of crash tests, the MG HS and ZS EV, but they benefited at the time from the expertise of the former British manufacturer that had just been acquired by the Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC).

Among the latest vehicles tested by Euro NCAP, three other models were also awarded 5 stars: the Audi Q4 e-tron, the Subaru Outback and the Toyota Mirai. Of the 16 tested since the beginning of the year, 11 have obtained the maximum score. — ETX Studio