AG Autoworld in Johor receives over 300 bookings for Proton X50

Visitors take a closer look at a Proton X50 at the car’s unveiling ceremony at Permaisuri Zarith Sofiah Opera House in Johor Baru, October 27, 2020. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Oct 27 — AG Autoworld Sdn Bhd, the biggest Proton 4S dealer in Johor, has received over 300 bookings for the highly anticipated Proton X50 during its launch at Permaisuri Zarith Sofiah Opera House here today.

Managing director Kuek Ser Kee said the bookings were overwhelming, with the new model receiving tremendous response since its preview on September 15.

“We have specially selected Permaisuri Zarith Sofiah Opera House to introduce the Proton X50,” he said after officiating at the “Unveiling The New Proton X50” ceremony at the opera house tonight.

Proton has officially launched the Proton X50, its second sport utility vehicle (SUV) offering, via its social media channel.

Prices range from RM79,200 for the 1.5T Standard, RM84,800 for the 1.5T Executive, RM93,200 for the 1.5T Premium, and RM103,300 for the 1.5TGDi Flagship variant.

The X50 is the second all-new product to result from the partnership between Proton and China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely).

Built on the group’s BMA (B-segment Modular Architecture) platform that also underpins products from Geely and Volvo, the model features turbo-charged engines, a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission gearbox as well as advanced driver assist systems.

There are four variants and six colours to choose from, namely Snow White, Armour Silver, Jet Grey, Ocean Blue, Citric Orange and Passion Red. — Bernama