Acura’s handcrafted 2020 MDX PMC Edition now available, limited to 330 units (VIDEO)

2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition to begin hitting dealerships Saturday. — Picture courtesy of Acura

NEW YORK, Feb 1 — Months after the vehicle was unveiled at the LA Auto Show, Acura’s handcrafted 2020 MDX PMC Edition is now available.

In November at the LA Auto Show, Acura debuted the PMC edition of the 2020 MDX SUV. Only 330 units total of the handcrafted, highly-exclusive luxury model will be made in the same facility that the brand makes the NSX supercar.

This SUV is equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 engine that can send up to 290hp of power out to all four wheels via Acura’s quick-shifting 9-speed transmission.

The model comes with A-Spec appearance package which soups up the sportiness of the model by adding enhancements like dark chrome accents and an eye-catching set of rims.

On the inside, drivers and passengers can enjoy a number of luxurious technologies including heated seats and a premium audio system with 10 speakers.

The integrated touchscreen display supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, putting a slew of navigation and entertainment elements at the driver’s fingertips, and the collection of driver safety and assistant tech works to keep everyone in and out of the vehicle safe.

Just 330 units of the 2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition will be made — 300 for the US market and 30 for Canada — which start at US$63,745 (RM261,105). — AFP-Relaxnews