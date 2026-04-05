NEW DELHI, April 5 — Malaysia remains optimistic that it will attract more than two million tourist arrivals from India, expressing confidence that demand will stay resilient despite global travel disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict.

Malaysian High Commissioner to India, Datuk Muzafar Shah Mustafa, said the country is encouraged by growing interest among Indian travellers and expects the momentum to continue.

“In 2024, we welcomed over 1.36 million visitors from India, and in 2025, that number grew by nearly 15 per cent to 1.56 million. Building on this strong momentum, we are anticipating to welcome 2.1 million Indian visitors during Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

“We are mindful that the evolving situation in West Asia has affected not only trade but travel patterns and tourism flows globally. Nevertheless, we remain optimistic that the situation will stabilise, and that confidence in travel will continue to strengthen in the months ahead,” he said at the Visit Malaysia Carnival 2026 in New Delhi on Saturday.

About 2,000 people, including families, students and members of the diplomatic community, witnessed colourful cultural performances and enjoyed Malaysian delicacies at the carnival held at the High Commission of Malaysia.

Muzafar said one of the objectives of the carnival was to promote stronger people-to-people links between Malaysia and India during Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

“Growing travel is an important part of the close and multifaceted relationship with India. Through this event we showcased our vibrant culture and cuisine to our friends in India to encourage them to further explore Malaysia for business, education and holiday experiences,” Muzafar told Bernama.

A number of business groups representing various sectors showcased their activities as part of Malaysia-India economic engagement. — Bernama