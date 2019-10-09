Kawasaki Ninja 650: More comfortable and connected than ever

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 is being offered in new colours. — Handout via AFP

TOKYO, Oct 9 — Japanese manufacturer Kawasaki has announced an updated version of its Ninja 650 for 2020.

For 2020, the medium-weight sportbike has a new TFT color display on which the fuel gauge, gear position indicator, speedometer, “Economical Riding Indicator,” even a connection status with a smartphone via Bluetooth are shown digitally. The screen’s brightness varies according to surrounding light conditions.

Among the motorcycle’s other new features are a passenger seat designed for more comfort, new LED headlights both in front and back of the bike, and standard Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres.

For the rest, the frame hasn’t changed, keeping a manoeuvrability that works for everyone from beginners to the most experienced riders. There are new colours, however: Lime Green/Ebony, Metallic Spark Black and Pearl Blizzard White.

The starting price for the new Kawasaki Ninja is US$7,399 (RM31,000). — AFP-Relaxnews