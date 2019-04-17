Karma Automotive unveils ‘Shanghai Big Three’

Karma SC1 Vision Concept. — Karma handout pic via AFP-Relaxnews

SHANGHAI, April 17 — At the Auto Shanghai 2019 event, electric vehicle manufacturer Karma Automotive unveiled a trio of luxurious EVs coined by the company as the “Shanghai Big Three.”

Earlier this week, luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Karma Automobile launched its New Dawn product showcase that’s been teased since early last month.

The three new models, also known as the “Shanghai Big Three,” are only the Chinese-owned, California-headquartered brand’s second, third, and fourth vehicles, despite Karma being founded back in 2014.

According to the company, the new 2020 Karma Revero GT, the Karma Pininfarina GT coupe, and the Karma SC1 Vision Concept represent its “immediate, mid-term, and long-term future,” respectively.

Introducing the Karma Revero GT, Karma Pininfarina GT, and all-electric Karma SC1 Vision Concept at Auto Shanghai 2019. Learn more at https://t.co/NjHAwFMI7t #KarmaReveroGT #KarmaPininfarinaGT #KarmaSC1 pic.twitter.com/IrN4nb1UEp — Karma Automotive (@KarmaAutomotive) 16 April 2019

2020 Karma Revero GT

The Karma Revero that originally debuted back in 2016 has returned for the 2020 model year with a GT designation.

In addition to improved technology and more interior and exterior customisation, the performance has been enhanced thanks to a BMW-brand turbocharged three-cylinder engine that delivers 535 hp, 550 lb-ft of torque and can bring the vehicle up to 97kph from zero in 4.5 seconds.

Karm Pininfarina GT

The Pininfarina GT was developed with Italian design house Pininfarina and is the first result of the partnership. It has the bones of the Revero GT but offers “an alternative design interpretation.”

Karma SC1 Vision Concept

The Karma SC1 Vision Concept, according to the brand, is a roadster that represents their future — “one that recognises and embraces full electrification.”

It demonstrates that the company will focus on design customisation and the integration of the latest and smartest tech with multi-sensory (touch, voice, and eye) controls.

The 2020 Karma Revero GT will hit the market during the second half of this year. Pricing has not yet been announced. — AFP-Relaxnews