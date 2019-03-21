BMW teases first 2 Series Gran Coupe

Upcoming BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. — Image courtesy of BMW via AFP

MUNICH, March 21 — Though the world premiere isn't expected to take place until the LA Auto Show in November of this year, BMW has begun teasing the upcoming 2 Series Gran Coupe while other car manufacturers tease their models for April's New York Auto Show.

While BMW's Gran Coupe lineup has already spanned from 4 Series models to 6 Series models, a 2 Series rendition will be joining the line-up in the spring of next year.

Most vehicle teasers taking place right now have been published in preparation for the New York Auto Show which begins next month; BMW, however, is preparing for the Los Angeles Auto Show world premiere eight months away.

Something new is on its way

Sporty, elegant, and extravagant. The #BMW #2Series Gran Coupé will debut at the 2019 #LAAutoShow. pic.twitter.com/HZgG5ZjqVS — BMW (@BMW) March 20, 2019

Of the shadowed teal model pictured in the teaser, all that is visible is a hair of the back door and its handle as well as an illuminated taillight. The roofline, as far as we can see, looks pretty streamlined.

The four-door coupe has been developed for “modern, urban target groups” with a taste for sporty design. All the company revealed about the powertrain is that it will have a front-wheel-drive system despite the standard 2 Series Coupe featuring rear-wheel-drive.

BMW also announced that the BMW 1 Series will come out over the course of this year, but no further details have been revealed.

The 2 Series Gran Coupe will make its worldwide market launch in the spring of 2020 after its premiere this November. — AFP-Relaxnews