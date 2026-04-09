PUTRAJAYA, April 9 — The Ministry of Transport (MOT) is stepping up efforts to sustain the aviation industry through ongoing discussions with Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).

Minister Anthony Loke said an engagement session with industry players will be held next week to discuss measures in response to the global energy crisis.

“I have met CAAM and held discussions with MAHB over the past one to two weeks. We will continue engaging the aviation industry next week to outline measures to support its sustainability,” he said at the ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

Loke said the crisis also calls for greater use of public transport, particularly in Peninsular Malaysia.

He added that the government’s investments in rail infrastructure, which involve significant expenditure, are expected to deliver long-term benefits to the public.

He said a shift in behaviour is expected, with more people turning to public transport and electric vehicles (EVs).

As such, MOT must ensure the public transport system operates with high efficiency, reliability and comfort.

In a related development, Loke said road safety remains a priority, with stricter measures and quicker responses to reduce accidents, especially those involving alcohol and drug use.

“We acknowledge this is a serious issue that claims lives and draws public attention.

“We must respond swiftly to ensure road safety. MOT will continue to strengthen safety measures and review legal amendments,” he said. — Bernama