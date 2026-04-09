SHAH ALAM, April 9 — Police have arrested a man believed to have gone amok at a restaurant in Telok Mengkuang, Kuala Langat, damaging property at the premises and nearby public vehicles yesterday evening.

Kuala Langat police chief Supt Mohd Akmalrizal Radzi said officers responding to the incident at about 3.30 pm found the suspect, a local man, armed with a meat cleaver and a rattan stick.

“The suspect acted aggressively and brandished the weapons at police officers and patrol vehicles, posing a threat to both authorities and the public,” he said in a statement today.

He added that swift police action led to the suspect’s arrest. The man was subsequently taken to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang for examination.

Akmalrizal urged members of the public with information on the incident to come forward to the nearest police station or contact the Kuala Langat Police Headquarters operations room at 03-3187 2222 to assist in investigations.

The case is being investigated under Sections 353 and 427 of the Penal Code, as well as Section 6(1) of the Corrosive Substances, Explosives and Dangerous Weapons Act.

Earlier, a video of the incident went viral on social media, showing a man behaving aggressively and threatening a police officer with a weapon at the restaurant. — Bernama