Pininfarina presents 1,900-horsepower Battista electric hypercar

The Pininfarina Battista, presented at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. — Picture courtesy of Automobili Pininfarina

GENEVA, March 6 — Automobili Pininfarina just unveiled one of the year’s most eagerly awaited hypercars at the Geneva Motor Show. Dubbed the Battista, this luxury electric vehicle promises 1,900 horsepower and 0-100km/h acceleration in under two seconds.

The Pininfarina electric hypercar promises a total of 1,900 horsepower from its four electric motors (one for each wheel). According to the automaker, it can deliver 0 to 300km/h acceleration in less than 12 seconds. Its top speed should exceed 400km/h and it boasts some 450km of range. The firm even recruited the German pro racing driver, Nick Heidfeld (former Formula 1 and Formula E) as its test and development driver.

Production will be limited to 150 Battista vehicles worldwide — with 50 for the US, 50 for Europe and 50 for the Middle East and Asia — and the first deliveries are expected at the end of 2020. Pricing is expected to be in the region of US$2-US$2.5 million (RM8.2-RM10.2 million) per vehicle.

After this electric hypercar, Pininfarina — which belongs to India’s Mahindra & Mahindra — intends to develop other production models, starting with an SUV. — AFP-Relaxnews