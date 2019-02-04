Toyota turns 2020 Supra into flashy arcade pinball for Super Bowl LIII (VIDEO)

2020 Toyota GR Supra. — Picture courtesy of Toyota via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Feb 4 — Last week, Toyota released a Super Bowl ad featuring the RAV4 Hybrid six days before the highly-anticipated game.

On the day that the Patriots beat the Rams, though, a second commercial emerged, featuring the 2020 Supra navigating the vibrant backbox of a massive arcade pinball machine.

On Tuesday, Toyota released a Superbowl commercial a week in advance of the big game featuring Antoinette “Toni” Harris, the first woman to be offered a college football scholarship, and the RAV4 Hybrid.

However, for the actual game day, the company revealed an ad showcasing the upcoming 2020 GR Supra shined up to look like a classic arcade pinball.

While the sports car officially premiered a couple weeks ago at the Detroit Auto Show, Toyota is evidently trying to win over those drivers who may not be convinced by its BMW-inspired back.

The ad features the model drifting and sliding through the pinball machine avoiding all flippers and bumpers in its path.

The latest Supra will set owners back around US$50,000 (RM204,500) when it hits dealership showroom this summer. — AFP-Relaxnews