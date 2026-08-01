CÚCUTA, Colombia, Aug 1 — At least 11 people were injured when a truck packed with explosives detonated on Saturday next to a police station in the Colombian city of Cucuta, near the border with Venezuela, six days before the inauguration of President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella.

Reporters saw the vehicle in flames, damaged building facades and police, soldiers and residents gathering around the scene of the attack before local security officials confirmed the number of injured.

“At this time, we have eight police officers and three civilians who have been injured... This was an atrocious, violent act... and what happened is regrettable,” George Quintero, security secretary for the department of Norte de Santander, where the attack occurred, told reporters.

The right-wing De la Espriella will take office on August 7 in the city of Cali, succeeding Gustavo Petro, the first leftist president in the country’s history.

With the support of US President Donald Trump’s government, the millionaire lawyer has promised to intensify the fight against guerrillas and other drug trafficking organizations fueling the country’s worst wave of violence in a decade.

Colombia is the world’s largest producer of cocaine.

To achieve his objectives, De la Espriella plans to forge a military alliance with the United States and Israel.

Presidential inaugurations are traditionally held at the Congress building in Bogota, but the president-elect requested that the ceremony be moved to Cali, in the country’s southwest, a region plagued by clashes between drug trafficking gangs and guerrillas.

De la Espriella’s inauguration will involve one of the largest security deployments planned for the ceremony, with around 11,000 soldiers and police officers carrying out operations on land, at sea and in the air.

The president-elect had initially sought to be sworn in at a military garrison in the conflict-hit department of Cauca, but Petro did not authorize the plan.

Guerrilla groups have issued warnings to the president-elect, who plans to end the peace negotiations Petro had been conducting with various armed organizations.

The election campaign was marked by political violence and an escalation of the armed conflict involving bombs, explosive-laden drones and numerous attacks against the security forces.

In 2025, right-wing presidential hopeful and senator Miguel Uribe Turbay was shot at an event in Bogota and later died.

De la Espriella has repeatedly alleged the existence of a plot to assassinate him. — AFP