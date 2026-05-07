WASHINGTON, May 7 — US President Donald Trump’s administration accused Europe of being an “incubator” for terrorism fuelled by mass migration, in a new counterterrorism strategy unveiled on Wednesday.

The strategy also focuses on rooting out “violent left-wing extremists” including “radically pro-transgender” groups, as Trump’s conservative adminstration steps up its political attacks on opponents.

It further places drug cartels in the Americas at the center of counterterrorism efforts.

But some of its strongest language is reserved for Europe, home to numerous US allies who will be alarmed to see their continent in the Trump administration’s crosshairs once again.

“It is clear to all that well-organised hostile groups exploit open borders and related globalist ideals. The more these alien cultures grow, and the longer current European policies persist, the more terrorism is guaranteed,” the strategy said.

“As the birthplace of Western culture and values, Europe must act now and halt its willful decline,” said the strategy, led by counterterrorism coordinator Sebastian Gorka, who has been accused of links to far-right groups.

The fresh criticism of Europe comes just months after Trump’s new national security strategy said the continent faced “civilisational erasure” due to immigration.

Trump has also recently lashed out at European Nato allies for failing to help with his war on Iran.

Left-wing groups are a major preoccupation for the Republican president’s administration, with the strategy targeting what it calls “violent Left-Wing Extremists, including Anarchists and Anti-Fascists.”

It says US counterrorism efforts will “prioritize the rapid identification and neutralization of violent secular political groups whose ideology is anti-American, radically pro-transgender, and anarchist.”

It specifically cited the alleged killer of Trump ally and conservative influencer Charlie Kirk “by a radical who espoused extreme transgender ideologies.”

Since his return to power last year, Trump has demonised any recognition of gender diversity and transgender people.

He regularly boasts about how his administration has banned transwomen from women’s sports and shortly after his inauguration signed an executive order proclaiming that there are only two genders. — AFP