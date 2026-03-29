TEHRAN, Mar 29 — Tehran has agreed to the United Nations’ request for the safe passage of ships carrying humanitarian goods through the Strait of Hormuz, says Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the UN Office in Geneva, Mehr News Agency (MNA) reported.

In line with its longstanding principles of humanitarian law and in response to the request from the United Nations, Iran has decided to facilitate and further expedite the safe passage of ships carrying humanitarian goods through the Strait of Hormuz, Ali Bahraini said.

This decision reflects Iran’s continued commitment to supporting humanitarian efforts and ensuring that those in need have unimpeded access to essential aid, he added.

He emphasised that operational arrangements for implementing this decision will be finalised in due course in coordination with the United Nations, he noted. — Bernama-MNA