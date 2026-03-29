MIRI, March 29 — The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry recently held an engagement session with Chinese tour operators involved in developing charter flight packages.

Deputy Minister Chiew Choon Man, who delivered a presentation during a segment of the programme, said he encouraged the operators to explore new direct flight routes between Miri and China.

“This is an initiative I will continue to follow closely. My goal is to put Miri firmly on the global tourism map, especially as one of Sarawak’s largest cities.

“Bringing more tourists into Miri is a key priority, and improving international connectivity is a big part of it,” said the Miri MP in a statement.

During the session, Chiew also met up with Singaporean tourists.

“We exchanged ideas, and I listened to their feedback on the tourism sector here. Singapore remains one of the Top 4 sources of visitors to Sarawak from the Asean region.

“It was a pleasure to welcome them to Miri, and introduce them to our local food and popular tourist spots.

“They shared that they enjoy visiting Miri, particularly its relaxing and tranquil environment,” he added. — The Borneo Post