BAGHDAD, March 29 — The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority announced on Saturday another 72-hour extension of the country’s airspace closure to all arriving, departing and overflying aircraft, citing ongoing security concerns, reported Xinhua.

In a statement, the authority said the extension will be effective from 12:00 pm local time (0900 GMT) on Saturday until 12:00 pm Tuesday.

The decision is a “temporary precautionary measure” based on a continuous assessment of the “security situation and developments in regional conditions,” the statement added.

The authority noted that the suspension will be reviewed in accordance with any updates, and all airlines and relevant agencies will be notified.

The extended closure comes amid heightened regional tensions following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran starting on Feb 28, to which Iran and its regional allies responded with attacks on Israeli and US interests across West Asia. — Bernama-Xinhua