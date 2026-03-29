KUANTAN, March 29 — Nearly 60 hectares of a 300-hectare fire at an oil palm plantation in Rompin had been extinguished as of 5pm yesterday.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations and rescue, Mohd Salahuddin Isa, said 85 water-bombing runs had been carried out, using 68,000 litres of water to contain the blaze.

“The operation area has been divided into four sectors, with today’s focus on sectors A and C, involving three teams, including the air unit conducting water-bombing operations.

“Sectors B and D are currently under control, and we expect the plantation fire to be fully extinguished within a week,” he said when contacted today.

Meanwhile, according to the Air Pollutant Index Management System, air quality in Rompin was unhealthy, with an Air Pollutant Index (API) reading of 152 as of 10am.

Pahang Department of Environment director Zakaria Ahmad said checks would be carried out to determine whether the fire or other factors caused the unhealthy API reading. — Bernama