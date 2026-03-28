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Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was among many well-wishers congratulating Muar MP Syed Saddiq and actress-singer Bella Astillah on their engagement. — Picture composite via social media
Malaysia  / 7 h ago

‘Don’t forget the invitation’: PM Anwar’s playful message to newly-engaged couple Syed Saddiq and Bella

Muar MP Syed Saddiq shared a video of his proposal to actress-singer Bella Astillah atop Mount Kinabalu. — Facebook screenshot
Malaysia  / 10 h ago

#BellaSyedYes: Syed Saddiq and Bella Astillah confirm engagement, after proposal on Mount Kinabalu (VIDEO)

Federal Territories PKR Leadership Council (MPN) chairman Datuk Azman Abidin said the decision against R. Vijeyndran and G. Paarthiydasan was reached during a Federal Territories PKR Political Bureau meeting yesterday. — Picture via Facebook
Malaysia  / 12 h ago

Wangsa Maju scandal: As video of alleged extortion goes viral PKR tells two implicated members to step down from posts

A motorboat cruises along the shore off the town of Al Jeer on the Strait of Hormuz in the northern emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, with a tanker seen in the background, on February 25, 2026. — AFP pic
Malaysia  / 6 h ago

Diplomatic efforts succeed: Seven Malaysian ships to depart Strait of Hormuz, says minister

Seen by some as disgusting or frightening, the bullfrog has been a valuable income source for a family in Kampung Chui Chak, Teluk Intan, Perak for more than three decades. — Bernama pic
Life  / 14 h ago

Teluk Intan’s 30-year bullfrog farm hops into high demand in Malaysia and Singapore

The Road Transport Department Malaysia has introduced new guidelines allowing driving institutes to operate in high-rise buildings and commercial spaces to address land constraints while maintaining strict safety standards. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 5 h ago

JPJ introduces new rules allowing rooftop, commercial spaces for driving training

South Klang district police chief ACP Lim Jit Huey said the incident, which occurred at about noon, did not result in any casualties or damage to other vehicles. — Social media pic
Malaysia  / 11 h ago

Speeding trailer in Port Klang triggers viral chaos as container falls, creating traffic snarl

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Operations Centre said that the body of the boy, 15, was found by family members during a search and rescue operation at about 5.30 pm not far from where he went missing. — Picture courtesy of Danau Girang Field Centre
Malaysia  / 11 h ago

Body of teenage boy found after suspected crocodile attack

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail said the three local men in their 30s are remanded until March 30, while the other five, previously remanded for three days, were released on police bail today. — Picture by Raymond Manuel
Malaysia  / 3 h ago

Eight-year-old girl dies in Taiping: Police suspect abuse and arrest four family members

Unusual bursts of trading on the oil and stock markets this week, just minutes before social media posts on the Iran war by President Donald Trump, have added to suspicions of insider trading linked to his administration. ― Reuters pic
Money  / 7 h ago

‘This is unbelievable corruption’: US lawmakers question fishy trades that moved oil, S&P futures before Trump’s Iran posts

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh speaks to the media at a product launch at Decathlon, Four Seasons, Kuala Lumpur on March 28, 2026. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 6 h ago

Hannah Yeoh: More CCTV at KLCC to crack down on ‘photo touts’

Rumours of Nurul Izzah Anwar's resignation have been shot down as 'fake news'. — Picture Firdaus Latif
Malaysia  / 5 h ago

PKR: Nurul Izzah resignation rumours just ‘fake news’

Kash Patel, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to be director of the FBI, looks on as he testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 30, 2025.
World  / 12 h ago

‘Make them feel vulnerable’: Iran‑linked hackers breach FBI director’s personal Gmail, post personal photos, emails

Sri Dasmesh’s active members are usually aged between 13 to 18 years old and are selected after a stringent process comprising interviews, personality tests, theory and practical examinations. — Picture courtesy of JD Arts Studio and Pro Photography
Life  / 14 h ago

After winning seven years ago, Malaysia’s first Sikh bagpipe band wants to repeat history this year at World Pipe Band Championship

The modest yet marvellous ‘sayur lodeh’. — Picture by CK Lim
Eat-drink  / 12 h ago

The modest yet marvellous ‘sayur lodeh’, served with festive ‘ketupat’ and spicy-sweet sambal

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