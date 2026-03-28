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Most Read
Malaysia
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‘Don’t forget the invitation’: PM Anwar’s playful message to newly-engaged couple Syed Saddiq and Bella
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Wangsa Maju scandal: As video of alleged extortion goes viral PKR tells two implicated members to step down from posts
Malaysia
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Diplomatic efforts succeed: Seven Malaysian ships to depart Strait of Hormuz, says minister
Life
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Malaysia
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JPJ introduces new rules allowing rooftop, commercial spaces for driving training
Malaysia
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Speeding trailer in Port Klang triggers viral chaos as container falls, creating traffic snarl
Malaysia
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Body of teenage boy found after suspected crocodile attack
Malaysia
/ 3 h ago
Eight-year-old girl dies in Taiping: Police suspect abuse and arrest four family members
Money
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‘This is unbelievable corruption’: US lawmakers question fishy trades that moved oil, S&P futures before Trump’s Iran posts
Malaysia
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Hannah Yeoh: More CCTV at KLCC to crack down on ‘photo touts’
Malaysia
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PKR: Nurul Izzah resignation rumours just ‘fake news’
World
/ 12 h ago
‘Make them feel vulnerable’: Iran‑linked hackers breach FBI director’s personal Gmail, post personal photos, emails
Life
/ 14 h ago
After winning seven years ago, Malaysia’s first Sikh bagpipe band wants to repeat history this year at World Pipe Band Championship
Eat-drink
/ 12 h ago
The modest yet marvellous ‘sayur lodeh’, served with festive ‘ketupat’ and spicy-sweet sambal
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