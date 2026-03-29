ISTANBUL, March 29 — The possibility of Iran’s withdrawal from the Nuclear Non‑Proliferation Treaty (NPT) is under discussion in Tehran, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported, citing Iranian media report on Saturday.

Relevant government bodies, including parliament, are currently “urgently” mulling withdrawal, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported.

In a post on X, Tehran Deputy Malek Shariati said an “emergency plan to support the nuclear rights” of Iran has three main areas.

These include a declaration of withdrawal from the NPT, the cancellation of the countermeasure law in implementing the 2014 Iran nuclear deal, and support for a new international agreement with like-minded countries for the development of peaceful nuclear technologies, including Shanghai and the BRICS bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and others.

The possibility of withdrawal comes with the entire region on alert since the United States (US) and Israel launched an air offensive on Iran on Feb 28, since killing over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Though analysts say the US has not been clear in its objectives in the war, Washington has long objected to Iran enriching nuclear material to weapons-grade.

Iran responded to the offensive with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military bases, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruption to global markets and aviation. — Bernama-Anadolu