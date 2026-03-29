KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — There is no tsunami threat to Malaysia following a strong earthquake that struck Banda Sea, Indonesia, early this morning.

Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said the strong 6.0 magnitude earthquake occurred at 2.38am.

He said the epicentre of the earthquake was located at coordinates 7.9 degrees south and 127.8 degrees east at a depth of 173 kilometres (km).

“The area is 467 km from Ambon, Indonesia,” he said in a statement here, today. — Bernama