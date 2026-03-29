ANKARA, March 29 — Iran has agreed to allow 20 more ships under the Pakistani flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively closed for weeks, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed the move on the social media platform X, calling it a constructive gesture that deserves appreciation.

It is a harbinger of peace and will help usher stability in the region, he said.

“Dialogue, diplomacy, and such confidence-building measures are the only way forward,” he added.

Pakistan is set to host a quadrilateral meeting on the Middle East conflict on Sunday.

Top diplomats of Türkiye, Pakistan, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia are due to meet in Islamabad to discuss ongoing efforts to de-escalate heightened tensions in the Middle East as the US-Israeli war with Iran enters its second month.

The Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed since early March following the escalation of the US-Israeli war with Iran on Feb 28.

Before the conflict, an average of 138 ships transited the strait daily. — Bernama-Anadolu