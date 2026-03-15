ISLAMABAD, March 15 — Pakistan said today its forces had attacked military facilities in southern Afghanistan, as well as “terrorist hideouts”, in the latest strikes between the two sides.

Security sources said troops “effectively destroyed technical support infrastructure and equipment storage facility in Kandahar”, which is home to the Taliban administration’s supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.

Another strike targeted a tunnel in Kandahar purportedly used by the Afghan Taliban and the Pakistani Taliban militant group or TTP, which Islamabad blames for a wave of strikes, they added.

Local residents in Kandahar told AFP they saw jet planes flying over the city and heard explosions during the night.

“Military planes flew over the mountain where there is a military facility, and an explosion followed,” one said, adding flames could be seen.

An air strike was also heard in Spin Boldak, south-east of Kandahar, residents said, while authorities in the eastern border province of Khost said there were clashes on Saturday night.

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP that the strikes caused some damage to a drug rehabilitation centre and an empty container in Kandahar.

“The places they are talking about are far away from these two places,” he added.

Pakistan said yesterday it had thwarted “drone attacks” launched by Afghanistan which were intercepted on Friday night.

At least three locations were targeted, including the Pakistani military headquarters in Rawalpindi, near the capital Islamabad, authorities said.

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari’s office said the Afghan Taliban had “crossed a red line” by targeting civilians, and promised a response.

Islamabad launched a military operation against Afghanistan last month, targeting what it said were Islamist extremists following attacks in Pakistan.

The Taliban government has denied any involvement or the use of Afghan territory for militancy, while Pakistan insists it does not target civilians.

There have been repeated clashes at the border in recent weeks, hampering trade and forcing nearby residents to leave their homes.

The UN mission in Afghanistan said on Friday that at least 75 civilians have been killed and 193 injured in Afghanistan as a result of the clashes since February 26. — AFP