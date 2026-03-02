LONDON, March 2 — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said yesterday he had agreed to let the United States use UK bases to fire “defensive” strikes aimed at destroying Iranian missiles and their launchers.

But in a video address posted to social media, he added: “We were not involved in the initial strikes on Iran and we will not join offensive action now.

“But Iran is pursuing a scorched-earth strategy, so we are supporting the collective self-defence of our allies and our people in the region.”

Starmer added: “Our decision that the UK would not be involved with the strikes on Iran was deliberate.

“Not least because we believe that the best way forward for the region and for the world is a negotiated settlement.”

A separate statement posted on the UK government website set out its legal position.

Starmer said “the only way to stop the threat” from Iran was “to destroy the missiles at source—in their storage depots or the launchers which are used to fire the missiles”.

“The United States has requested permission to use British bases for that specific and limited defensive purpose,” he added, without specifying locations.

Earlier Sunday, France, Germany and the UK said in a joint statement they were ready to defend their interests and those of its allies in the Gulf if necessary by taking “defensive action” against Iran.

Starmer said there were “at least 200,000” British citizens in the affected region, from residents and families on holiday to people travelling.

He urged them to register their presence and follow foreign ministry travel advice, which urged Britons in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates to “immediately shelter in place”.

The threat from Iran was also endangering Britain’s armed forces, Starmer said. On Saturday, Iran hit a military base in Bahrain, “narrowly missing” British personnel. — AFP