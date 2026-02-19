WASHINGTON, Feb 19 — Retail tycoon Les Wexner told US lawmakers Wednesday he was “conned” by Jeffrey Epstein and denied any knowledge of his crimes, as Democrats pressed him over his decades-long relationship with the notorious sex offender.

The 88-year-old founder of L Brands — the former parent of Victoria’s Secret — gave closed-door testimony from his home in New Albany, Ohio, after being subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee as part of its investigation into Epstein and his associates.

“I was naive, foolish, and gullible to put any trust in Jeffrey Epstein. He was a con man,” the billionaire said in a prepared statement circulated among US media. “While I was conned, I have done nothing wrong and have nothing to hide.”

Democratic lawmakers said Wexner downplayed the closeness of the relationship and provided few new details, repeatedly saying he could not recall key events.

But Congressman Robert Garcia of California said the testimony was nevertheless important to understanding how Epstein amassed the wealth that enabled his crimes.

“There would be no Epstein island, there’d be no Epstein plane, there would be no money to traffic women and girls — Mr Epstein would not be the wealthy man he was — without the support of Les Wexner,” Garcia told reporters.

Wexner denied wrongdoing and said he never witnessed or had knowledge of Epstein’s criminal conduct. He also rejected allegations made in court filings, including claims that he had sexual contact with Epstein victims.

The two men met in the 1980s, and Wexner later granted Epstein power of attorney over his finances, allowing him to manage investments and major property deals. For years, Wexner was Epstein’s primary client and helped establish his reputation among wealthy elites.

Wexner said he cut ties in 2007 after learning Epstein had stolen large sums from his family and had been charged with soliciting a minor.

The Justice Department has said Wexner is not a target in the Epstein investigation, and he has never been charged with a crime. His legal representatives say he cooperated with federal authorities in 2019.

The deposition comes after the release of thousands of pages of government files that have renewed scrutiny of Epstein’s network of powerful associates.

Lawmakers are also seeking testimony from other figures, with former president Bill Clinton and ex-secretary of state Hillary Clinton due on Capitol Hill at the end of February.

Survivors and advocacy groups have stepped up pressure on institutions linked to Wexner, including Ohio State University, which has been urged to remove his name from campus facilities.

The Oversight Committee said it would continue its inquiry into Epstein’s finances and associates, with Democrats vowing to pursue “every person who enabled and perpetrated these crimes.” — AFP