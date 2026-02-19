LONDON, Feb 19 — The Daily Telegraph said on Thursday that British police had arrived at the residence of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in eastern England.

It said six unmarked police cars and around eight plain clothed officers were seen arriving at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate earlier on Thursday.

Thames Valley Police said earlier in February they were looking at allegations that Mountbatten-Windsor had passed confidential government documents to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to recently released files.

Mountbatten-Windsor has denied any wrongdoing and said he regrets his friendship with Epstein, but he has not responded to specific requests for comment after the latest files were published by the US government.

Thames Valley Police did not have an immediate comment on the report. — Reuters