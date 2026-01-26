CARACAS, Jan 26 — More than 100 political prisoners were freed yesterday in Venezuela, where detainees are slowly being released under pressure from the US, the non-governmental organisation Foro Penal said.

“At Foro Penal we have verified 104 releases of political prisoners in Venezuela today,” the NGO wrote on social media.

Foro Penal had earlier reported 80 political prisoners being released yesterday.

Director Alfredo Romero said on X that the group was verifying the identities of those released from jails nationwide.

Foro Penal attorney Gonzalo Himiob said the initial releases had taken place in the early hours of the day.

“This figure is not yet definitive and could increase as we proceed with verifications,” he said, also on X.

Carlos Andres Perez hugs a relative after being released from prison outside the ‘El Libertador’ prison complex, amid prisoner releases by the Venezuelan government following the US capture of Nicolas Maduro, in Tocuyito, Venezuela, January 25, 2026. — Reuters pic

The government of Venezuela’s interim leader Delcy Rodriguez, who took power after leftist president Nicolas Maduro was captured by US special forces early this month, has promised to release a “large number” of the hundreds of Maduro opponents languishing in prison.

In an address yesterday to oil worker’s in Venezuela’s eastern state of Anzoategui, Rodriguez struck a confident tone.

“Enough orders from Washington on politicians in Venezuela. Let Venezuelan politics resolve our differences and internal conflicts. Enough of foreign powers,” Rodriguez said.

“It has cost this republic dearly to have to face the consequences of fascism, of extremism in our country.”

Authorities in Caracas say they have freed 626 detainees since December, but Foro Penal has only recorded about half as many releases in that time.

Men who were imprisoned are released from prison outside the ‘El Libertador’ prison complex, amid prisoner releases by the Venezuelan government following the US capture of Nicolas Maduro, in Tocuyito, Venezuela, January 25, 2026. — Reuters pic

Venezuela’s political opposition and human rights groups have criticised the slow unfolding of the process.

Loved ones of detainees have been camped out outside prisons waiting for their release. — AFP