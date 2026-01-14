TOKYO, Jan 14 — Japanese Prime Minster Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung rounded off their summit meeting yesterday with an unexpected jam session where the two played drums along to some K-pop hits.

In a short video posted on the Japanese Prime Minister’s office Youtube channel this morning, the two leaders played the drums to global hits from the likes of BTS and Kpop Demon Hunters.

Takaichi, a keen drummer and fan of heavy metal, complemented Lee’s new found chops.

“The president learned to play the drums in just 5, 10 minutes,” she said in the video.

Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (R) shakes hands with South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung at the start of their meeting in Nara, Nara Prefecture on January 13, 2026.

“Although our tempos were a bit different, we both tried to match the rhythm together — we will create a future-oriented relationship with one heart,” Lee posted on X this morning.

While ties between Tokyo and Seoul have often been strained in the past, Takaichi and Lee have forged a friendlier relationship and this morning the two also visited Horyuji Temple in Nara, Takaichi’s hometown.

In statements yesterday, Takaichi and Lee said they aimed to deepen security and economic ties in the face of growing tensions in East Asia and to continue “shuttle diplomacy”, with Takaichi next due to visit South Korea. — AFP