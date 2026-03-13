JAKARTA, March 13 — Two men on a motorbike threw acid in the face of an Indonesian rights activist, leaving him badly hurt and prompting calls today for a thorough investigation amid concerns of democratic backsliding in the country.

Andrie Yunus, deputy coordinator of the KontraS rights group, sustained serious injuries to his face, eyes, hands and chest in the attack in Jakarta late Thursday.

Andrie was riding a motorbike when he was approached by two men on a scooter, one of whom threw acid at him, according to KontraS coordinator Dimas Bagus Arya. Both attackers had their faces concealed.

Andrie, who had previously received threats for his activism, was rushed to hospital with burns to 24 per cent of his body, said Dimas.

“We view this acid attack as an attempt to silence critical voices in society,” he added.

Andrie had been a vocal critic of moves to increase the influence of the military in the Indonesian government and had just finished recording a podcast on the topic when he was attacked.

Dimas urged police “to identify the perpetrators and motives behind the attack” as soon as possible.

Jakarta police spokesman Budi Hermanto told AFP an investigation has been opened.

In its latest report on South-east Asia’s biggest economy, Human Rights Watch said Indonesia under President Prabowo Subianto, an ex-general in office since 2024, “has undergone further democratic backsliding, crackdowns on protests, media censorship, and intimidation of activists.” — AFP