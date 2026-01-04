PARIS, Jan 4 — The US military operation that led to the seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro yesterday sparked international alarm, with allies and foes of Washington and Caracas expressing disquiet.

President Donald Trump said that the United States would “run” Venezuela and tap its huge oil reserves, and posted a picture of Maduro in custody on a US naval ship wearing a blindfold and handcuffs.

Maduro and his wife were being taken to New York to face narcotics and terrorism charges.

Countries such as Russia and Iran, which had longstanding ties with Maduro’s government, were quick to condemn the operation but their alarm was also shared by Washington’s allies including France and the EU.

Here are the main reactions.

Russia

Russia demanded the US leadership “reconsider its position and release the legally elected president of the sovereign country and his wife”.

China

Beijing said “China is deeply shocked and strongly condemns the US’s blatant use of force against a sovereign state and its action against its president”.

Iran

Iran, which Trump bombed last year, said it “strongly condemns the US military attack on Venezuela and a flagrant violation of the country’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

Mexico

Mexico, which Trump has also threatened with military force over drug trafficking, strongly condemned the US military action in Venezuela, saying it “seriously jeopardises regional stability.”

Colombia

Colombian President Gustavo Petro—whose country neighbours Venezuela—called the US action an “assault on the sovereignty” of Latin America which would lead to a humanitarian crisis.

Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva slammed the US attacks as a “serious affront” to Venezuela’s sovereignty.

Cuba

Cuba, a strong ally of Venezuela, denounced “state terrorism against the brave Venezuelan people”.

Spain

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the intervention “violates international law and pushes the region toward a horizon of uncertainty and militarism”.

France

France said the US operation undermined international law, and no solution to Venezuela’s crisis can be imposed externally.

President Emmanuel Macron called for 2004 presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia to lead a political transition.

Germany

Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Maduro had “led his country to ruin”, but called the US action legally “complex”.

EU

The EU more generally expressed concern at the developments and urged respect for international law, even as it noted that Maduro “lacks legitimacy”.

EU candidate country North Macedonia, along with fellow Balkan nations Albania and Kosovo, backed Washington, however.

“We stand with the United States and the Venezuelan people for freedom and democracy,” North Macedonia FM Timco Mucunski said on X.

Britain

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the UK will discuss the “evolving situation” in Venezuela with US counterparts while noting Britain will “shed no tears” about the demise of Maduro’s “regime”.

Italy

In a rare expression of support for the US operation by a major European country, far-right Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni—a Trump ally—argued the US military action in Venezuela was “legitimate” and “defensive”.

Israel

Israel also hailed the operation, saying Washington acted as the “leader of the free world”.

Ukraine

Ukraine—dependent on US support in its war against invading Russia—did not address the legality of a big country like America using military force against a much smaller one like Venezuela.

Foreign minister Andriy Sybiga instead focused on Maduro’s lack of legitimacy and the Venezuelan government’s repression, while backing “democracy, human rights, and the interests of Venezuelans”.

South Africa

South Africa, which Trump accuses of alleged discrimination—and even “genocide”—of minority white Afrikaners, said: “Unlawful, unilateral force of this nature undermines the stability of the international order and the principle of equality among nations.”

UN

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was “deeply alarmed” by the US strikes, with his spokesman quoting him as saying it could “constitute a dangerous precedent”. — AFP