HONG KONG, Dec 7 — Hong Kong will vote for new lawmakers on Sunday under Beijing’s “patriots only” rules, though government efforts to drive turnout have been overshadowed by the city’s deadliest fire in decades.

Polls will open at 7.30am across the Chinese finance hub to select 90 legislators, though only 20 of those seats are directly elected.

Political campaigning was abruptly paused after a blaze tore through the housing blocks of Wang Fuk Court in northern Hong Kong in late November, killing at least 159 people.

City leader John Lee on Friday urged the public to head to the polls, saying their ballots represented reform and support to the fire victims.

“While we mourn the victims and support those affected, we must also be united and support reform together... I emphasise everyone should cast their decisive vote,” Lee told reporters.

The government will propose a bill at the first meeting of the new Legislative Council to discuss relief and rebuilding efforts, Lee added.

Lee had earlier announced a judge-led “independent committee” to investigate the fire, which devastated seven apartment blocks undergoing renovations.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee casts his vote in the Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong on December 7, 2025. — AFP pic

As of late Wednesday, police have arrested 15 people from various construction companies on suspicion of manslaughter.

Police also reportedly arrested at least three people for sedition in the wake of the fire, including 24-year-old student Miles Kwan who handed out flyers calling for government accountability. AFP later saw Kwan leaving the police station.

Turnout in spotlight

Legislature elections in Hong Kong used to entail boisterous clashes between pro-Beijing and pro-democracy camps, with the latter often winning around 60 percent of the popular vote.

But in 2020, Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law after the city was roiled by huge and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests.

Beijing overhauled Hong Kong’s electoral system in 2021 to ensure only “patriots” could hold office, and slashed the number of directly elected seats.

The first contest held under the new rules later that year saw a record low turnout of 30 percent.

Some pro-democracy lawmakers have been jailed—including as part of a subversion case that concluded last year—while others resigned or fled Hong Kong.

Sunday’s race will once again be devoid of the two largest pro-democracy parties: the Civic Party disbanded in 2023 and the Democratic Party, which is winding down.

Before the fire, authorities had blanketed much of the city in promotional material and extended the operating hours of polling stations.

Trains will extend services on election day, while some businesses have promised to give employees a half-day off if they head to the polls.

Around a third of the outgoing cohort of lawmakers, including veterans such as Regina Ip and legislature president Andrew Leung, are not seeking another term.

Newcomers include Olympic champion fencer Vivian Kong, who is contesting a seat in the tourism functional constituency—where the winner is determined by industry representatives, not popular vote. — AFP