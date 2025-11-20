DOHA, Nov 20 — Qatar, a key mediator in the Hamas-Israel war, on Thursday condemned fresh Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip, saying they threatened to upend a fragile weeks-long truce.

Qatar condemned “brutal attacks by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip... and considers them a dangerous escalation that threatens to undermine the ceasefire agreement,” its foreign ministry said in a statement.

Doha also called for “concerted regional and international efforts to preserve and uphold the ceasefire agreement”.

Earlier Thursday, a Gaza hospital said four people were killed in new Israeli air strikes.

The new attacks came the morning after one of the deadliest days in the Gaza Strip since the truce came into effect on October 10, with 27 people killed, according to Gaza’s civil defence agency, which operates under Hamas authority.

Israel and Hamas have accused each other of violating the ceasefire.

Israel has carried out repeated strikes against what it says are Hamas targets during the ceasefire, resulting in the death of more than 312 Palestinians, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza. — AFP